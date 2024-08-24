Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.96.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CFLT. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Confluent from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Confluent from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Confluent from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Confluent in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Confluent from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Shares of CFLT stock opened at $21.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.09 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.28. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Confluent has a 52 week low of $14.69 and a 52 week high of $35.22.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $234.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.49 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 38.46% and a negative net margin of 42.70%. Analysts predict that Confluent will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total transaction of $6,084,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 452,488 shares in the company, valued at $11,841,610.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Confluent news, insider Erica Schultz sold 63,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total transaction of $1,924,615.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 697,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,050,577.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total value of $6,084,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 452,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,841,610.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 666,290 shares of company stock valued at $16,233,738 over the last quarter. 13.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Confluent

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Confluent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Confluent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Confluent in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Confluent by 125.0% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

About Confluent

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

