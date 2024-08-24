Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3,849.28

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3,849.28 and traded as high as C$4,341.18. Constellation Software shares last traded at C$4,307.50, with a volume of 20,880 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Constellation Software from C$3,800.00 to C$4,250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$4,050.00 to C$4,150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Constellation Software from C$4,300.00 to C$4,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Constellation Software from C$4,150.00 to C$4,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$4,150.00.

Constellation Software Stock Performance

Constellation Software Increases Dividend

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4,098.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3,849.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$91.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.90, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $1.381 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. This is an increase from Constellation Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Senior Officer John Edward Billowits sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3,768.39, for a total transaction of C$3,768,390.00. 5.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Constellation Software Company Profile

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides mission critical software solutions for public and private sector markets. The company is also involved in the software licensing; and sale of third-party hardware.

Further Reading

