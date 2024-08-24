Contrasting CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) and Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE)

Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE – Get Free Report) and CURO Group (NYSE:CURO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.5% of Greenidge Generation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.9% of CURO Group shares are held by institutional investors. 40.5% of Greenidge Generation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.1% of CURO Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Greenidge Generation and CURO Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greenidge Generation 0 0 1 0 3.00 CURO Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

Risk & Volatility

Greenidge Generation presently has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 83.49%. Given Greenidge Generation’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Greenidge Generation is more favorable than CURO Group.

Greenidge Generation has a beta of 3.31, suggesting that its stock price is 231% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CURO Group has a beta of 2.21, suggesting that its stock price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Greenidge Generation and CURO Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenidge Generation $72.91 million 0.29 -$29.51 million N/A N/A CURO Group $418.33 million 0.00 -$266.73 million ($6.49) -0.01

Greenidge Generation has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CURO Group.

Profitability

This table compares Greenidge Generation and CURO Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenidge Generation -33.91% N/A -23.07% CURO Group -35.34% N/A -8.23%

Summary

Greenidge Generation beats CURO Group on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Greenidge Generation

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. operates as an integrated cryptocurrency datacenter and power generation company. The company owns and operates cryptocurrency datacenter in New York, as well as hosts, powers, and provides technical support and other related services to bitcoin mining equipment owned by customers. It also owns and operates a 106 MW nameplate capacity power generation facility. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Fairfield, Connecticut.

About CURO Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance products in the United States and Canada. The company offers secured and unsecured installment loans, revolving line of credit, and single-pay loans; and credit protection insurance, check cashing, money transfer, foreign currency exchange, and other ancillary financial products and services, as well as reloadable prepaid debit cards and demand deposit accounts. The company also provides loans through online. It operates under the Covington Credit, Heights Finance, Quick Credit, Southern Finance, First Heritage Credit, Cash Money, LendDirect, and Flexiti brands. The company was formerly known as Speedy Group Holdings Corp. and changed its name to CURO Group Holdings Corp. in May 2016. CURO Group Holdings Corp. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

