Contrasting Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) & GAP (NYSE:GPS)

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) and GAP (NYSE:GPS) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Industria de Diseño Textil has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GAP has a beta of 2.38, meaning that its share price is 138% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

58.8% of GAP shares are held by institutional investors. 30.8% of GAP shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Industria de Diseño Textil $38.90 billion 4.43 $5.82 billion $0.96 28.79 GAP $15.00 billion 0.00 $502.00 million $1.80 N/A

This table compares Industria de Diseño Textil and GAP’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Industria de Diseño Textil has higher revenue and earnings than GAP. GAP is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Industria de Diseño Textil, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Industria de Diseño Textil pays an annual dividend of $0.59 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. GAP pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share. Industria de Diseño Textil pays out 61.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. GAP pays out 33.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

This table compares Industria de Diseño Textil and GAP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Industria de Diseño Textil 15.09% 31.68% 16.27% GAP 4.52% 27.57% 6.30%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Industria de Diseño Textil and GAP, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Industria de Diseño Textil 0 1 1 0 2.50 GAP 0 7 9 0 2.56

GAP has a consensus price target of $26.51, indicating a potential upside of ∞. Given GAP’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe GAP is more favorable than Industria de Diseño Textil.

Summary

GAP beats Industria de Diseño Textil on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Industria de Diseño Textil

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household products. The company sells its products under the Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, and Zara Home brands. It is also involved in the textile manufacturing, logistics, design, insurance, construction, and real estate businesses, as well as provides financial services. The company operates in Spain, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in A Coruña, Spain.

About GAP

The Gap, Inc. operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include adult apparel and accessories; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls. The company offers its products through company-operated stores, franchise stores, websites, and third-party arrangements. It has franchise agreements to operate Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta stores and websites in Asia, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. The Gap, Inc. was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

