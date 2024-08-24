Converge Technology Solutions Corp. Plans Dividend of $0.01 (OTCMKTS:CTSDF)

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, August 23rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0109 per share on Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th.
Converge Technology Solutions Trading Up 4.0 %
Shares of OTCMKTS CTSDF opened at $3.53 on Friday. Converge Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.66 and a 12-month high of $4.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.60.
Converge Technology Solutions Company Profile
