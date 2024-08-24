Converge Technology Solutions Corp. Plans Dividend of $0.01 (OTCMKTS:CTSDF)

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, August 23rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0109 per share on Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th.

Converge Technology Solutions Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CTSDF opened at $3.53 on Friday. Converge Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.66 and a 12-month high of $4.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.60.

Converge Technology Solutions Company Profile

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, artificial intelligence, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.

