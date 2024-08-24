Copperleaf Technologies (TSE:CPLF) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of Copperleaf Technologies Inc. (TSE:CPLF – Get Free Report) dropped 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$11.94 and last traded at C$11.94. Approximately 28,348 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 238,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.95.
CPLF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Copperleaf Technologies from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Cormark increased their price target on Copperleaf Technologies from C$11.25 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. CIBC cut Copperleaf Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “tender” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Copperleaf Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered Copperleaf Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Copperleaf Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$11.17.
In related news, Senior Officer Linda M. Lupini sold 4,472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.80, for a total value of C$52,769.60. 22.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Copperleaf Technologies Inc provides decision analytics software solutions to companies managing critical infrastructure worldwide. The company offers Copperleaf Asset, which enables organizations to create, manage, and visualize asset strategies that maximize business value while managing risk; Copperleaf Portfolio, a decision analytics solution to create, manage, and communicate investment plans; Copperleaf Value for organizations to create an enterprise understanding of value and align investment decisions with business strategy; Copperleaf CNAIM that provides a common framework for asset risk modeling and risk-based decision making for electric utilities; Copperleaf H2O solution for water utilities; and decision analytics consulting services.
