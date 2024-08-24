CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) CFO David Garfinkle Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) CFO David Garfinkle sold 25,000 shares of CoreCivic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $340,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 326,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,440,780.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

CoreCivic Stock Up 2.8 %

CXW stock opened at $13.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.34. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 0.87. CoreCivic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.94 and a twelve month high of $16.54.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.20). CoreCivic had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $490.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CXW shares. StockNews.com lowered CoreCivic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of CoreCivic in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Noble Financial downgraded CoreCivic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CXW. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 1,050.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,138,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865,763 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in CoreCivic in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,818,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in CoreCivic by 1,284.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 545,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,933,000 after purchasing an additional 506,522 shares during the period. Courage Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CoreCivic in the 1st quarter valued at $5,323,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CoreCivic by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,204,000 after purchasing an additional 185,075 shares during the period. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

