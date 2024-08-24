Cormark Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB)

EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB – Free Report) – Analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of EQB in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 20th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $11.57 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $11.79. Cormark currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for EQB’s current full-year earnings is $11.72 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for EQB’s FY2025 earnings at $12.94 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on EQB. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of EQB from C$102.00 to C$112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of EQB from C$110.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of EQB from C$102.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of EQB from C$113.00 to C$109.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of EQB from C$107.00 to C$109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EQB has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$106.89.

EQB Trading Up 2.3 %

EQB stock opened at C$97.48 on Friday. EQB has a 1-year low of C$66.41 and a 1-year high of C$98.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$94.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$89.31.

EQB (TSE:EQB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported C$2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.71 by C($0.04). EQB had a net margin of 39.67% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The business had revenue of C$316.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$300.40 million.

EQB Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is an increase from EQB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. EQB’s dividend payout ratio is 19.33%.

About EQB

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, institutional deposit notes and covered bonds, as well as specialized financing solutions.

