CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday.

CorVel Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of CRVL opened at $314.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $281.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $259.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.49 and a beta of 1.08. CorVel has a 1-year low of $187.92 and a 1-year high of $321.46.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $211.72 million for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 9.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CorVel

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CorVel

In other CorVel news, CFO Brandon O’brien sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.98, for a total transaction of $314,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,999.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Michael G. Combs sold 2,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.99, for a total value of $744,348.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,063,554.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Brandon O’brien sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.98, for a total value of $314,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,999.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 73,131 shares of company stock valued at $19,926,425 in the last 90 days. 47.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in CorVel by 997.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 46,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,351,000 after purchasing an additional 42,696 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in CorVel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $887,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in CorVel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $896,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in CorVel by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,523,000 after purchasing an additional 8,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in CorVel by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 115,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,464,000 after purchasing an additional 34,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corporation provides workers’ compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs. The company also offers network solutions services, including automated medical fee auditing, preferred provider management and reimbursement, retrospective utilization review, facility claim review, professional review, pharmacy, directed care, clearinghouse, independent medical examination, and inpatient medical bill review services, as well as Medicare solutions.

