CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday.
CorVel Trading Up 2.2 %
Shares of CRVL opened at $314.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $281.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $259.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.49 and a beta of 1.08. CorVel has a 1-year low of $187.92 and a 1-year high of $321.46.
CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $211.72 million for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 9.55%.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in CorVel by 997.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 46,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,351,000 after purchasing an additional 42,696 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in CorVel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $887,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in CorVel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $896,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in CorVel by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,523,000 after purchasing an additional 8,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in CorVel by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 115,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,464,000 after purchasing an additional 34,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.36% of the company’s stock.
CorVel Company Profile
CorVel Corporation provides workers’ compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs. The company also offers network solutions services, including automated medical fee auditing, preferred provider management and reimbursement, retrospective utilization review, facility claim review, professional review, pharmacy, directed care, clearinghouse, independent medical examination, and inpatient medical bill review services, as well as Medicare solutions.
