Covalon Technologies (CVE:COV) Trading Up 10.5%

Covalon Technologies Ltd. (CVE:COV – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 10.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$3.15 and last traded at C$3.05. Approximately 136,237 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,005% from the average daily volume of 12,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.76.

Covalon Technologies Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$75.74 million, a PE ratio of -25.58 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.62. The company has a current ratio of 6.80, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34.

Get Covalon Technologies alerts:

Covalon Technologies (CVE:COV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$8.41 million during the quarter. Covalon Technologies had a negative return on equity of 13.22% and a negative net margin of 10.57%. Research analysts forecast that Covalon Technologies Ltd. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Covalon Technologies Company Profile

Covalon Technologies Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of medical products in infection management, advanced wound care, and surgical procedure areas in the United States, Canada, the Middle East, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform technologies comprise collagen matrix platform that is used to manufacture a family of products to treat chronic and infected wounds, including diabetic ulcers, pressure ulcers, venous ulcers, donor and graft sites, traumatic wounds healing by secondary intention, dehisced surgical wounds, and first and second degree burns; and antimicrobial silicone adhesive platform, which is used for family of pre and post-surgical, and vascular access products that are designed to kill bacteria or yeast that comes into contact with the antimicrobial silicone providing broad-spectrum antimicrobial activity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Covalon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covalon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.