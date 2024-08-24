Craig Hallum Cuts Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Price Target to $11.50

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Free Report) had its price target cut by Craig Hallum from $15.00 to $11.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.13.

RRGB opened at $4.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.07 million, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 2.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.08. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a one year low of $3.92 and a one year high of $12.80.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $300.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 122.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,610 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 110,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,791 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises casual-dining restaurants, in North America and one Canadian province. Its restaurants primarily offer burgers and pizza, appetizers, salads, soups, other entrees, desserts, wings, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

