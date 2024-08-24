Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT) Shares Sold by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Crane NXT were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Crane NXT during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Crane NXT during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Crane NXT by 9,630.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Crane NXT by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Crane NXT by 154.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Crane NXT stock opened at $56.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.34. Crane NXT, Co. has a 1-year low of $48.42 and a 1-year high of $64.80.

Crane NXT ( NYSE:CXT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.02. Crane NXT had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $370.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Crane NXT, Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Crane NXT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.19%.

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers' important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

