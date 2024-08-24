Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Sets New 52-Week High at $34.80

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $34.80 and last traded at $34.72, with a volume of 964710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CRDO shares. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays upped their target price on Credo Technology Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Credo Technology Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Credo Technology Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.38.

Credo Technology Group Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -195.67 and a beta of 2.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.04.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). Credo Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of $60.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.50 million. On average, research analysts predict that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Credo Technology Group

In related news, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 49,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.78, for a total value of $1,272,707.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 622,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,054,804.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Credo Technology Group news, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $1,709,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 9,168,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,960,150.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 49,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.78, for a total transaction of $1,272,707.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 622,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,054,804.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 906,678 shares of company stock worth $27,388,494 in the last quarter. 23.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credo Technology Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Credo Technology Group by 59.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Credo Technology Group by 47.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

About Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivCredo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

Featured Articles

