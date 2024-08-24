CRH (LON:CRH) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6,306.42

CRH plc (LON:CRH – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 6,306.42 ($81.94) and traded as high as GBX 6,822 ($88.64). CRH shares last traded at GBX 6,822 ($88.64), with a volume of 467,048 shares trading hands.

CRH Trading Up 2.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £46.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,824.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 6,168.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 6,306.42.

CRH Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. CRH’s payout ratio is 2,941.18%.

CRH Company Profile

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

