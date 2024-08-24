CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Shares Sold by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRSP. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 92.9% in the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 20,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 10,050 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 102,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,515,000 after buying an additional 34,500 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 107.4% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 18,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hedges Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 12.5% in the second quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $67.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Julianne Bruno sold 3,366 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total value of $188,798.94. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,327.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $47.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.78. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a fifty-two week low of $37.55 and a fifty-two week high of $91.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.46 and a beta of 1.70.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.31 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.98) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 99.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

(Free Report)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.