CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $19.83

CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.83 and traded as high as $20.60. CrossAmerica Partners shares last traded at $20.60, with a volume of 72,589 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of CrossAmerica Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Get CrossAmerica Partners alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CrossAmerica Partners

CrossAmerica Partners Price Performance

CrossAmerica Partners Dividend Announcement

The stock has a market cap of $783.36 million, a PE ratio of 33.77 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.83 and its 200 day moving average is $21.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. CrossAmerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 344.26%.

Institutional Trading of CrossAmerica Partners

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 376.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. American Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 3.7% during the first quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SpiderRock Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners in the first quarter worth $325,000. 24.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CrossAmerica Partners

(Get Free Report)

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CrossAmerica Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossAmerica Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.