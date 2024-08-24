CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Trading 0.7% Higher

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) rose 0.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $278.50 and last traded at $275.17. Approximately 1,779,064 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 5,393,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $273.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRWD. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, August 19th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $380.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.58.

CrowdStrike Trading Up 1.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $66.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 512.34, a P/E/G ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $313.54 and a 200-day moving average of $319.89.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $921.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.82 million. Equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.01, for a total value of $3,900,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,297 shares in the company, valued at $7,136,012.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 179,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,563,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.01, for a total transaction of $3,900,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,136,012.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,219 shares of company stock valued at $48,856,294 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CrowdStrike

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Further Reading

