Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Acquired by &Partners

&Partners raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 38.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the quarter. &Partners’ holdings in Crown Castle were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 4th quarter worth $278,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Crown Castle by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 33,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,891,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.
Crown Castle Price Performance
CCI opened at $112.40 on Friday. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.72 and a twelve month high of $119.50. The firm has a market cap of $48.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.03.
Crown Castle Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is currently 195.63%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Crown Castle news, COO Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 10,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.72, for a total transaction of $1,128,784.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,792,172.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Crown Castle from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Crown Castle from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Crown Castle from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Crown Castle from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.53.
View Our Latest Analysis on Crown Castle
Crown Castle Company Profile
Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Crown Castle
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- CAVA Stock Rallies as Earnings Confirm It’s a Top Growth Play
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- 3 High Short-Interest Stocks Poised for a Rate Cut Squeeze
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/19 – 8/23
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.