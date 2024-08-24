CT UK Capital And Income Investment Trust Plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.85 (LON:CTUK)

CT UK Capital And Income Investment Trust Plc (LON:CTUK – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, August 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.85 ($0.04) per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
CT UK Capital And Income Investment Trust Price Performance
CTUK opened at GBX 338.50 ($4.40) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 332.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 323.87. The firm has a market capitalization of £343.88 million, a PE ratio of 940.28 and a beta of 0.92. CT UK Capital And Income Investment Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 266.58 ($3.46) and a 52 week high of GBX 345.36 ($4.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.20.
CT UK Capital And Income Investment Trust Company Profile
