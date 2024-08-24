CT UK Capital And Income Investment Trust Plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.85 (LON:CTUK)

CT UK Capital And Income Investment Trust Plc (LON:CTUK – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, August 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.85 ($0.04) per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

CTUK opened at GBX 338.50 ($4.40) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 332.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 323.87. The firm has a market capitalization of £343.88 million, a PE ratio of 940.28 and a beta of 0.92. CT UK Capital And Income Investment Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 266.58 ($3.46) and a 52 week high of GBX 345.36 ($4.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.20.

CT UK Capital And Income Investment Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

