Cullinan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGEM) Trading Up 3.6%

Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) rose 3.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.29 and last traded at $18.25. Approximately 14,290 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 700,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Cullinan Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Cullinan Therapeutics Stock Down 0.9 %

Insider Activity

The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.66 and its 200 day moving average is $19.22. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.71 and a beta of -0.12.

In other news, insider Jennifer Michaelson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $130,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,942 shares in the company, valued at $2,023,972.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cullinan Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CGEM. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Cullinan Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $356,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 757.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 85,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 75,236 shares during the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 529,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,399,000 after purchasing an additional 91,132 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cullinan Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Cullinan Therapeutics by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

About Cullinan Therapeutics

Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead program comprises CLN-619, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors. Its development portfolio also includes CLN-049, a humanized bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia or myelodysplastic syndrome; CLN-418, a human bispecific immune activator that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid tumors; and Zipalertinib, a bioavailable small-molecule for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

