CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday.

CVR Partners Stock Performance

Shares of UAN stock opened at $70.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. CVR Partners has a 52 week low of $60.50 and a 52 week high of $88.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.95.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter. CVR Partners had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $132.90 million for the quarter.

CVR Partners Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVR Partners

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.72%. CVR Partners’s payout ratio is 96.69%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAN. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in shares of CVR Partners by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 17,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CVR Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of CVR Partners by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 8,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 3,556 shares in the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CVR Partners in the fourth quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CVR Partners in the first quarter worth $506,000. 43.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVR Partners Company Profile

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

