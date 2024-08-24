Cwm LLC Purchases New Shares in Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA)

Cwm LLC purchased a new stake in Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Verona Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Verona Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Matisse Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma during the first quarter worth $312,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Verona Pharma by 35.8% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 5,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma during the first quarter worth $373,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRNA stock opened at $27.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.14. The company has a current ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.13 and a beta of 0.44. Verona Pharma plc has a twelve month low of $11.39 and a twelve month high of $28.83.

Verona Pharma ( NASDAQ:VRNA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.53). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Verona Pharma plc will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Verona Pharma from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Verona Pharma from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Verona Pharma from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Verona Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Verona Pharma



Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

