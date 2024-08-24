Cybele Negris Purchases 5,064 Shares of AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B) Stock

AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B – Get Free Report) Director Cybele Negris acquired 5,064 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$7.90 per share, with a total value of C$40,005.60.
Cybele Negris also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 19th, Cybele Negris bought 3,700 shares of AGF Management stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$7.96 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,433.50.
- On Tuesday, August 6th, Cybele Negris purchased 3,100 shares of AGF Management stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$7.90 per share, with a total value of C$24,490.00.
- On Wednesday, July 31st, Cybele Negris acquired 6,000 shares of AGF Management stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$8.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,900.00.
AGF Management Stock Up 0.4 %
TSE AGF.B opened at C$7.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$8.18 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$509.82 million, a PE ratio of 6.01, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.60, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.75. AGF Management Limited has a 1 year low of C$6.30 and a 1 year high of C$9.05.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
AGF Management Company Profile
AGF Management Limited is one of Canada's premier investment management companies with offices across Canada and subsidiaries around the world. 2007 marks AGF's 50th anniversary ofproviding Canadians with innovative investment solutions across the wealth continuum. AGF's products and services include a diversified family of more than 50 mutual funds, the evolutionary AGF Elements portfolios, the Harmony asset management program, AGF Private Investment Management, Institutional Account Services and AGF Trust GICs, loans and mortgages.
