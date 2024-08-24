Cybin (NYSE:CYBN) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Cybin (NYSE:CYBN – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $5.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Cybin’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Cybin in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Cybin Stock Performance

Cybin stock opened at $0.27 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.27. The company has a market cap of $110.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 0.43. Cybin has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $0.74.

Cybin (NYSE:CYBN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cybin will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cybin

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYBN. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cybin during the first quarter valued at approximately $24,041,000. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cybin during the 1st quarter valued at $5,770,000. Rosalind Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cybin by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. now owns 19,300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after acquiring an additional 5,340,000 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in Cybin in the 1st quarter valued at $930,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Cybin in the first quarter worth $95,000. 17.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cybin Company Profile

Cybin Inc is a biotechnology company. It is focused on progressing psychedelic therapeutics by utilizing proprietary drug discovery platforms, drug delivery systems, novel formulation approaches and treatment regimens for psychiatric disorders. Cybin Inc is based in Toronto, Canada.

