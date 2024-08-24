D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Hits New 12-Month High at $186.43

Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $186.43 and last traded at $185.51, with a volume of 676962 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $179.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DHI shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $168.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $200.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.60.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $61.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.97. The company has a current ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The construction company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $9.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.61 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.04 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.17%.

D.R. Horton declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 18th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of D.R. Horton

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bfsg LLC grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 179 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

