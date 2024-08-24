Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 3,488 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the previous session’s volume of 9,866 shares.The stock last traded at $455.00 and had previously closed at $453.47.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Daily Journal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $419.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $380.44. The stock has a market cap of $630.13 million, a P/E ratio of 28.37 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 8.97 and a current ratio of 8.97.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DJCO. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Daily Journal during the fourth quarter worth $832,000. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Daily Journal during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Daily Journal by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Daily Journal by 115.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Daily Journal by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.23% of the company’s stock.

Daily Journal Corporation operates in publishing of newspapers and websites covering in California, Arizona, Utah, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, Business Journal, The Daily Transcript, and The Record Reporter.

