Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.62

Shares of Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.62 and traded as low as $3.42. Daré Bioscience shares last traded at $3.55, with a volume of 13,506 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DARE. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management upgraded shares of Daré Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $29.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.62.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Daré Bioscience stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 778,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 9.25% of Daré Bioscience worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Daré Bioscience, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and markets products for women's health in the United States. It develops therapies in the areas of contraception, reproductive health, menopause, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health. The company offers XACIATO for the treatment of bacterial vaginosis in female patients 12 years of age and older.

