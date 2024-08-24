Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.30.

DAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Darling Ingredients from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on DAR

Darling Ingredients Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of DAR stock opened at $40.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Darling Ingredients has a 1 year low of $33.94 and a 1 year high of $63.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.26.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.10. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Darling Ingredients will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Robert W. Day purchased 2,532 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.37 per share, for a total transaction of $99,684.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,607 shares in the company, valued at $496,337.59. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Darling Ingredients

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,650,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,661,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,236,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,809 shares during the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth $88,885,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Darling Ingredients by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,279,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,028,000 after buying an additional 851,886 shares during the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Darling Ingredients

(Get Free Report

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.