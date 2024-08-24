David L. Duvall Sells 11,000 Shares of Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Stock

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) CEO David L. Duvall sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total value of $197,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 376,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,752,203.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Core Molding Technologies Trading Up 4.8 %

Core Molding Technologies stock opened at $18.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.64 and a 1-year high of $30.09. The company has a market capitalization of $163.90 million, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.69.

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $88.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.75 million. Core Molding Technologies had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 5.11%. Analysts anticipate that Core Molding Technologies, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Core Molding Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Core Molding Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Core Molding Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 11,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 4,579 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 133,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Core Molding Technologies Company Profile

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.

