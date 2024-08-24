DCC (LON:DCC) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5,586.32

DCC plc (LON:DCC – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 5,586.32 ($72.59) and traded as low as GBX 5,255 ($68.28). DCC shares last traded at GBX 5,295 ($68.80), with a volume of 115,833 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on DCC. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded DCC to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 5,700 ($74.06) to GBX 5,800 ($75.36) in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 6,700 ($87.06) target price on shares of DCC in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,000 ($90.96) target price on shares of DCC in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 6,252.40 ($81.24).

Get DCC alerts:

View Our Latest Report on DCC

DCC Price Performance

About DCC

The company has a market capitalization of £5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,604.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 5,428.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 5,586.32.

(Get Free Report)

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company operates through DCC Energy, DCC Healthcare, and DCC Technology segments. It sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas; markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides logistics services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DCC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.