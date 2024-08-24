Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Acquired by &Partners

&Partners increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 246.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,605 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,253 shares during the period. &Partners’ holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Dell Technologies by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays raised shares of Dell Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Dell Technologies from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.38.

Dell Technologies Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $111.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.92. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.62 and a 52-week high of $179.70.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 173.72% and a net margin of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $22.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.70 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were given a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 16,434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total value of $2,221,219.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 806,352 shares in the company, valued at $108,986,536.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 389,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.79, for a total value of $61,799,321.31. Following the transaction, the director now owns 731,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,172,669.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 16,434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $2,221,219.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 806,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,986,536.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,058,131 shares of company stock valued at $963,293,619. Company insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

