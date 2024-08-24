Deterra Royalties Limited (ASX:DRR) Plans $0.14 Final Dividend

Deterra Royalties Limited (ASX:DRR – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Friday, August 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.144 per share on Monday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th.

Deterra Royalties Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 210.68 and a current ratio of 153.21.

Insider Transactions at Deterra Royalties

In other news, insider Jennifer (Jenny) Seabrook bought 16,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$4.12 ($2.78) per share, with a total value of A$66,761.76 ($45,109.30). Company insiders own 20.39% of the company’s stock.

Deterra Royalties Company Profile

Deterra Royalties Limited operates as a royalty investment company in Australia. The company is also involved in the management and growth of a portfolio of royalty assets across bulk commodities, base, and battery metals. It holds interest in a portfolio of six royalties over the Mining Area C, Yoongarillup/Yalyalup, Eneabba, Wonnerup, and St Ives.

