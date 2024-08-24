Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Sell” Rating for JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their sell rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 110 ($1.43) target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 172 ($2.23) price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 459.40 ($5.97).

LON:JD opened at GBX 149.25 ($1.94) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,418.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.68. JD Sports Fashion has a 1 year low of GBX 103 ($1.34) and a 1 year high of GBX 177.75 ($2.31). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 121.90 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 120.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.11.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a dividend of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) per share. This is a boost from JD Sports Fashion’s previous dividend of $0.30. This represents a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. JD Sports Fashion’s payout ratio is currently 1,000.00%.

In other JD Sports Fashion news, insider Darren M. Shapland bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 111 ($1.44) per share, with a total value of £44,400 ($57,692.31). Insiders own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

