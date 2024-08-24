Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $6.31

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.31 and traded as low as $6.25. Deutsche Lufthansa shares last traded at $6.43, with a volume of 47,049 shares.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DLAKY shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Lufthansa has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.04.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.02). Deutsche Lufthansa had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The company had revenue of $10.77 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Deutsche Lufthansa AG will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Passenger Airlines; Logistics; and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul Services (MRO). The Passenger Airlines segment offers products and services to passengers of Lufthansa Airlines, SWISS, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, and Eurowings.

