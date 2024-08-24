Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.68

Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.68 and traded as high as C$6.29. Dexterra Group shares last traded at C$6.29, with a volume of 7,204 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on DXT. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Dexterra Group from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. TD Securities increased their target price on Dexterra Group from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Dexterra Group from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$7.75.

Get Dexterra Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dexterra Group

Dexterra Group Stock Performance

Dexterra Group Dividend Announcement

The stock has a market cap of C$402.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.43, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$5.64 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.087 per share. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Dexterra Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.09%.

Insider Activity

In other Dexterra Group news, Senior Officer Robert Johnston bought 9,200 shares of Dexterra Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,140.00. Company insiders own 51.53% of the company’s stock.

Dexterra Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dexterra Group Inc engages in the provision of support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure in Canada. It operates through three segments: Integrated Facilities Management (IFM); Modular Solutions; and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services (WAFES). The IFM segment delivers operation and maintenance solutions for built assets and infrastructure in the public and private sectors, including aviation, defense, education, rail, healthcare, and leisure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dexterra Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dexterra Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.