DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Trading Up 4%

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)'s share price traded up 4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $234.20 and last traded at $233.50. 101,642 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,116,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $224.60.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DKS. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. DA Davidson upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $230.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.57.

The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.41.

DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.36. DICK'S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 41.80% and a net margin of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.40 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 36.42%.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 4,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.02, for a total value of $1,090,118.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,664,218.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 3,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total value of $721,001.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,159,099.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 4,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.02, for a total value of $1,090,118.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,664,218.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,400 shares of company stock worth $1,811,336 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,672 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 4,124 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.1% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,055 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $3,879,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,775 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Scientech Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 525.2% in the second quarter. Scientech Research LLC now owns 14,579 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 12,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter worth $520,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

