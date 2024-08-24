DigiAsia (NASDAQ:FAAS) Trading Down 14.8%

DigiAsia Corp. (NASDAQ:FAAS – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 14.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.96 and last traded at $0.97. 146,235 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 184% from the average session volume of 51,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.14.
DigiAsia Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.61.
DigiAsia Company Profile
Digiasia Bios develops an application platform that offers digital payments, lending, and remittance services in Indonesia. It offers services under brands, such as KasPro, KreditPro, and RemitPro. Digiasia Bios was founded in 2017 and is based in Jakarta, Indonesia.
