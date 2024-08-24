Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Announces $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Monday, November 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th.

Dillard’s has increased its dividend by an average of 14.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Dillard’s has a dividend payout ratio of 3.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Dillard’s to earn $32.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.1%.

Get Dillard's alerts:

Dillard’s Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of Dillard’s stock opened at $357.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.90. Dillard’s has a twelve month low of $286.39 and a twelve month high of $476.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $404.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $420.89.

Insider Activity

Dillard’s ( NYSE:DDS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $4.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.97 by ($1.38). Dillard’s had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 38.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dillard’s will post 34.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert C. Connor purchased 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $346.82 per share, for a total transaction of $34,682.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,000 shares in the company, valued at $27,051,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DDS. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $475.00 to $380.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $202.00 to $194.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DDS

Dillard’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.