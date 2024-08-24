Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Shares Bought by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,302 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,555,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,515,000 after buying an additional 3,409,362 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 40,368,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,977,000 after acquiring an additional 994,515 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,614,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,149,000 after purchasing an additional 417,123 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 9,063,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,212,000 after purchasing an additional 24,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockwood Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,936,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,522,000 after purchasing an additional 294,459 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAC opened at $33.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.66. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $24.84 and a 52 week high of $33.88. The stock has a market cap of $28.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

