Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:TNA)

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors purchased 87,155 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 57% compared to the typical volume of 55,594 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 100.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the first quarter valued at $62,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the 4th quarter worth $122,000.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Trading Up 9.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:TNA opened at $44.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 3.74. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares has a 12-month low of $21.58 and a 12-month high of $51.14.

About Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

