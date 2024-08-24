Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

DFS has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.33.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $132.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $33.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.85. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $79.04 and a twelve month high of $147.61.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $3.00. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.54 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 12.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Discover Financial Services

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,072,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,017,046,000 after buying an additional 475,579 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,655,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,891,000 after buying an additional 217,475 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $322,199,000. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 2,633,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,968,000 after buying an additional 251,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,122,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,605,000 after buying an additional 803,738 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Stories

