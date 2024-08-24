Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Shares Gap Up to $121.59

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $121.59, but opened at $125.37. Dollar General shares last traded at $125.08, with a volume of 352,848 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DG shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Dollar General from $151.00 to $148.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Dollar General from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Argus decreased their price target on Dollar General from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Dollar General from $161.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Dollar General from $147.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.41.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on DG

Dollar General Stock Down 0.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $27.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $124.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.07.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 3.85%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

Institutional Trading of Dollar General

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

(Get Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.