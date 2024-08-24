Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Given New C$144.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$144.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on DOL. CIBC increased their target price on Dollarama from C$115.00 to C$128.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Dollarama from C$112.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Dollarama from C$133.00 to C$138.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Dollarama from C$132.00 to C$141.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Dollarama from C$113.00 to C$126.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$127.80.

Dollarama Price Performance

Shares of DOL stock opened at C$135.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,073.06. Dollarama has a twelve month low of C$84.86 and a twelve month high of C$135.99. The company has a market cap of C$38.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$128.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$117.83.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 12th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.41 billion. Dollarama had a return on equity of 324.09% and a net margin of 17.50%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollarama will post 4.5033201 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollarama Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.092 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Assaly sold 7,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$128.03, for a total transaction of C$922,050.45. In related news, Director John Assaly sold 7,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$128.03, for a total transaction of C$922,050.45. Also, Senior Officer Johanne Choinière sold 2,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$122.04, for a total value of C$343,051.07. Insiders sold 66,465 shares of company stock valued at $8,220,415 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

About Dollarama

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

