Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DMZPY) Declares Dividend of $0.10

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DMZPY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, August 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.101 per share on Thursday, October 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd.
Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Stock Performance
Domino’s Pizza Enterprises stock opened at $9.49 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $9.49 and a fifty-two week high of $19.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.53.
Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Company Profile
