Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Major Shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal Buys 8,500 Shares

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.76 per share, with a total value of $125,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 12,211,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,243,880.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mutual Insurance Co Donegal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 19th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 10,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.75 per share, with a total value of $147,500.00.

On Friday, August 16th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 9,800 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.78 per share, for a total transaction of $144,844.00.

On Wednesday, August 14th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 8,800 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.56 per share, with a total value of $128,128.00.

On Monday, August 12th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 4,956 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.15 per share, for a total transaction of $70,127.40.

On Friday, August 9th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 3,848 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.13 per share, with a total value of $54,372.24.

On Wednesday, August 7th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 6,933 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.13 per share, for a total transaction of $97,963.29.

On Monday, August 5th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 8,951 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $120,838.50.

On Tuesday, July 30th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 9,024 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.96 per share, for a total transaction of $134,999.04.

Shares of DGICA opened at $14.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $499.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.56 and a beta of -0.05. Donegal Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.26 and a 52 week high of $15.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Donegal Group ( NASDAQ:DGICA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $246.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.00 million. Donegal Group had a return on equity of 0.90% and a net margin of 0.76%. On average, analysts predict that Donegal Group Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.172 dividend. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 431.25%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DGICA. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 170.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Donegal Group during the second quarter worth about $27,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Donegal Group during the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Donegal Group by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 5,757 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Donegal Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

