Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.00

Shares of Dorel Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIIBF – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.00 and traded as low as $4.76. Dorel Industries shares last traded at $4.93, with a volume of 2,478 shares trading hands.

Dorel Industries Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.51 million, a PE ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 2.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.77.

Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.28). Dorel Industries had a negative net margin of 3.44% and a negative return on equity of 19.59%. The company had revenue of $348.08 million for the quarter.

About Dorel Industries

Dorel Industries Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of home and juvenile products worldwide. The company operates through Dorel Home and Dorel Juvenile segments. The Dorel Home segment offers ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings products, including metal folding furniture, futons, children's furniture, step stools, hand trucks, ladders, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture items.

