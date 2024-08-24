DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) Shares Down 3.2%

DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.71 and last traded at $13.71. 3,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 30,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.17.

DDI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Macquarie began coverage on DoubleDown Interactive in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on DoubleDown Interactive from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on DoubleDown Interactive from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on DoubleDown Interactive from $14.75 to $16.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

DoubleDown Interactive Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $703.16 million, a P/E ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.27 and its 200 day moving average is $11.94.

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.19. DoubleDown Interactive had a net margin of 33.51% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The firm had revenue of $88.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new stake in DoubleDown Interactive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $514,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive by 81.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 40,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 18,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DoubleDown Interactive by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 4,141,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,441,000 after acquiring an additional 96,740 shares during the last quarter.

DoubleDown Interactive Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of casual games and mobile applications in South Korea. It publishes digital gaming content on mobile and web platforms. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and cash me out games, as well as sells in-game virtual chips.

