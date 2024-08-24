DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Trading Down 2.8%

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.64 and last traded at $18.75. 28,780 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 173,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.29.

DOYU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on DouYu International from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded DouYu International from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of DouYu International from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd.

The company has a market cap of $555.21 million, a P/E ratio of -46.18 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.89.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter. DouYu International had a positive return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The business had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of DouYu International during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,750,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in DouYu International during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in DouYu International by 46.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 160,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 50,531 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in DouYu International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Polunin Capital Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of DouYu International during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,526,000. 17.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

