Downing One VCT (LON:DDV1) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $57.00

Downing One VCT plc (LON:DDV1 – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 57 ($0.74) and traded as high as GBX 57 ($0.74). Downing One VCT shares last traded at GBX 57 ($0.74), with a volume of 0 shares trading hands.
Downing One VCT Price Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 57 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 57. The stock has a market capitalization of £102.84 million and a P/E ratio of 950.00.
Downing One VCT Company Profile
Downing One VCT plc operates as a venture capital trust. It invests in equities traded on AIM, OFEX, or listed on the London Stock Exchange; unlisted equities; and unlisted convertible stock of AIM companies. AIM VCT Managers Limited acts as the manager for the investments of the trust. Downing Distribution VCT is a venture capital trust focused on AIM investments and also unquoted income producing opportunities.
