Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.27.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DOCS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Doximity from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their target price on Doximity from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Doximity from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Doximity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Doximity from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

NASDAQ:DOCS opened at $36.48 on Friday. Doximity has a 52-week low of $19.71 and a 52-week high of $37.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.79. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 50.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.22.

In other news, CFO Anna Bryson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 309,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,836,945. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Watkin Phoebe L. Yang sold 1,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total value of $25,820.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,529.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anna Bryson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 309,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,836,945. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,951 shares of company stock worth $2,471,018. 39.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Doximity by 111.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Doximity by 621.4% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in Doximity by 101.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 131,253 shares in the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

